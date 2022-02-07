London, Ont. man charged in relation to weekend weapons call in Old South

A London, Ont. man has been charged following a weapons call in the Old South neighbourhood Sunday.

Just before 12 p.m., police were called to the area of Emery Street West near Paddington Avenue.

The investigation led police to a second location in the 100 block of Tecumseh Avenue East near Edward Street.

In total, six people were arrested. No one was hurt.

Six arrested following weapons investigation in London, Ont - Sunday February 6, 2022 (Jennifer Basa / CTV News)

On Monday, police announced that a 37-year-old London resident has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; and operating while prohibited.

Police say the alleged victim and accused are known to each other and there was never a risk to public safety.

The accused will appear in a London court Monday.