London, Ont. doctor launches defamation suit against Rebel Media

London, Ont. doctor and pro-Palestinian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani has launched a defamation suit against Rebel Media owner Ezra Levant.

The $2.1 million suit is tied to a mid-November social media post by Levant.

Levant was responding on social media platform X to an article detailing mischief charges against Dr. Loubani after ketchup was sprayed on the office of London North Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos.

In the post, Levant referred to Dr. Loubani as a “long-time Hamas activist” and linked to a previous article that he wrote which was critical of Dr. Loubani’s activism in Gaza and Canada.

Along with the monetary compensation, the civil suit is requesting public materials that are deemed defamatory be removed from the public eye and that Levant be prevented from publishing further materials about Dr. Loubani.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A statement of defence has not yet been filed.