London, Ont. business plans on feeding 400 people this Thanksgiving weekend

London, Ont. -

While many will sit down to share a home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving weekend, financial barriers and food insecurity will prevent other Londoners from doing the same.

That’s why Assad and Rodney Eldik of Armour Shield Roofing, decided to spend their Thanksgiving weekend in the Mission Services London kitchen, preparing 400 meals for those less fortunate.

“We’ve always had a big focus on putting people first, supporting the community, giving back, and this is one way we thought that we could do that by providing those 400 meals to the community over Thanksgiving,” said Rodney Eldik.

Assad Eldik, has been an active member in the London-area community and has raised his son to do the same.

They feel since people have always supported their family-run business, they wish to give back through helping those who are more vulnerable to poverty and food insecurity.

“It gives me a lot of pleasure and comfort in the heart to be helping the people who don’t have a proper meal over the holidays so we can feel we’re part of the community and we celebrate with them,” said Assad Eldik.