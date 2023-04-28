London, Ont. brothers expected to be selected in NFL Draft

It’s going to be a weekend to remember for a pair of London brothers with dreams of playing in the NFL.

Identical twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown are expected to be selected either Friday night or Saturday at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Sydney, who plays safety, has been predicted to be picked sometime Friday night in the second round, while his brother Chase, a running back, is thought to be chosen sometime Saturday.

Both brothers play for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini.

Back in March, Chase and Sydney turned heads during the NFL draft combine event, which took place in Indianapolis.

The pair played at South Secondary before heading south to a prep school in Florida.