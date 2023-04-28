London, Ont. brothers expected to be selected in NFL Draft

Sydney Brown (left) and Chase Brown are twin brothers from London, Ont. who are expected to be picked in this year’s NFL Draft (Source: University of Illinois) Sydney Brown (left) and Chase Brown are twin brothers from London, Ont. who are expected to be picked in this year’s NFL Draft (Source: University of Illinois)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver