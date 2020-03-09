LONDON, ONT. -- An infamous house with a legacy of hatred and Nazi ideals is being demolished on Gainsborough Road.

Called “The Berghof” by its original owner - admitted Nazi Martin Weiche - the house just west of London was styled to resemble one of Adolf Hitler's retreats.

During his time living there, the property hosted at least two cross burnings and once had a swastika cut into its rear yard - visible on Google's satellite view.

It was also claimed it once contained a large collection of Nazi memorabilia.

Weiche died in 2011 and the house gradually fell into disrepair.

It has since been a site popular with those interested in documenting abandoned buildings.