London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child

Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.

“I miss her a lot, I miss her pretty face, I miss telling her she was pretty,” said Easton. “I miss holding her everyday too.”

Three-month-old Aislinn Easton-Kay was in the care of her father Cameron Kay when she died from what were described in court as blunt force injuries to her neck and scalp.

When emergency crews arrived to a Boulee Street address in March of 2019, the newborn was unresponsive.

Kay was arrested a short while later and in November was found guilty of manslaughter.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The child’s mother has told the court the death has been devastating, saying, “I have PTSD. I always get nightmares.”

Aislinn’s grandmother was also emotional outside the London courthouse after the sentencing.

“It’s been a long, long time waiting for this and for the seven years we’re very happy,” said Tracy Easton. “He (Kay) has shown no remorse, nothing for what he’s done.”

While handing down the sentence, Justice Bruce Thomas told the court that he needed to send a strong message to denounce this kind of conduct, “A civilized society must protect those who are unable to protect themselves.”

Tracy said the family is doing their best to carry on, “It’s hard because I’m grieving for my granddaughter but also my daughter.”