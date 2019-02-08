

CTV London





A London man is facing numerous charges in connection with suspected child pornography and an alleged sexual assault on an infant.

Police say the man was unknowingly communicating with Toronto police through an Internet chat site from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2.

During that time, investigators say officers obtained information indicating a historical sexual assault had occurred involving the man’s then-six-month-old daughter.

On Wednesday, London police executed a search warrant at a home in the south end of the city, seizing a tablet alleged to contain multiple images of suspected child pornography and eight grams of methamphetamine.

A 38-year-old London man is now charged with:

two counts of unlawfully possess child pornography

unlawfully access child pornography

sexual interference with person under 16 years of age

sexual exploitation of a young person

sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography

possession of a Schedule I substance

fail to comply with recognizance

The man's name is not being released to protect the identify of the victim, but police are confirming the child no longer lives with the suspect and the Children's Aid Society has been notified.

In a statement, London police Det.-Sgt. Glenn Hadley said, “This investigation illustrates the link that exists between the consumption of child pornography and child sexual abuse...The combined work of the two police services highlights the value of the Provincial Strategy in combating child pornography.”

The accused is expected to appear in London court later this month.