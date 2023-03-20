London man charged with arson
A London man has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire over the weekend.
According to police, crews were called to a working fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Adelaide Street north around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
After the blaze was extinguished, the fire was deemed to be suspicious and an investigation was assigned to members of the London police Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the London Fire Department.
Damage is estimated at $21,000 and no injuries were reported.
A 43-year-old man has been charged with arson causing damage to property and is scheduled to appear in court.
