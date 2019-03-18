

A man has been arrested after a knife-point robbery at a south end cash advance location.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at a business on Wellington Road South.

The man reportedly gave the cashier a fake name, but was refused service and left, before returning about 90 minutes later.

At that time, police say, he was wearing a disguise and approached the cashier, produced a knife and demanded money.

Investigators were reportedly able to identify the suspect through video from the store and from a local casino.

The 30-year-old London man was arrested on Saturday and charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.