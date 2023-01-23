London Lightning player suspended after altercation with Sudbury coach

Veteran point guard Chris Jones has been suspended by the league for the entire season after an altercation with Sudbury’s head coach after their season opener last week.

NBL Commissioner Audley Stephenson said after their game with the Sudbury Five on Jan. 19, Jones went around a barrier between the two dressing rooms and had an altercation with coach Logan Stutz, which involved Jones putting his hands on Stutz.

Jones was also suspended a year ago as a result of an on-court incident.

Jones was given a second chance by the Lightning after throwing a water bottle and spitting at an official last season.