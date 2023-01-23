London Lightning player suspended after altercation with Sudbury coach
Veteran point guard Chris Jones has been suspended by the league for the entire season after an altercation with Sudbury’s head coach after their season opener last week.
NBL Commissioner Audley Stephenson said after their game with the Sudbury Five on Jan. 19, Jones went around a barrier between the two dressing rooms and had an altercation with coach Logan Stutz, which involved Jones putting his hands on Stutz.
Jones was also suspended a year ago as a result of an on-court incident.
Jones was given a second chance by the Lightning after throwing a water bottle and spitting at an official last season.
BREAKING | 7 killed in second mass shooting in California; suspect arrested
Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.
'A toxic chemical that kills': WHO says health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fat
Five billion people are at an increased risk of heart disease and death due to trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Unusual chemical found in Rembrandt masterpiece could shed light on ancient art techniques
In the process of conserving a 17th-century painting by Dutch master Rembrandt, scientists have isolated an unexpected chemical within the paint, shedding light on some of the techniques used to create ancient masterpieces.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'A huge priority': Feds aiming to ink long-term health funding deals ahead of 2023 budget
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is aiming to have long-term funding agreements inked with the provinces and territories ahead of presenting the 2023 federal budget.
Why doctors say breast cancer screenings need to happen at a younger age, especially for Black people
A Toronto-based lingerie company, in partnership with cancer survivors and physicians, are launching a campaign to help raise awareness of how breast cancer could present in Black people and urge the federal government to recommend screenings begin at age 40 instead of age 50.
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Kitchener
-
-
Fatal crash renews calls for safety measures along Brant County road
Residents along Cockshutt Road in Brant County are voicing concerns about the safety of the roadway, after a 19-year-old was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle collision.
-
Waterloo region high school students pitch innovative ideas to help improve local community
High school students in Waterloo region are working to solve problems both big and small by pitching their ideas for future funding.
Windsor
-
Missing teen's mother makes desperate plea to find her daughter
A Chatham mother is making a desperate plea hoping to find her 19-year-old Windsor daughter, who has been missing for three weeks.
-
Provincial pre-budget talks come to Windsor
As the provincial government works towards delivering Ontario’s 2023 budget, a Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs is about halfway through pre-budget consultations – stopping Monday in Windsor to hear from stakeholders in the area on what they’re banking on.
-
Hybrid medical clinic in Windsor at risk of closing after province cuts payment for virtual care
A hybrid medical clinic in Windsor is at risk of shutting down after the province cut payments for virtual appointments.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body recovered from Six Mile Lake after snowmobiler falls through ice
The body of a 59-year-old man has been recovered after his snowmobile went through the ice on Six Mile Lake.
-
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
-
Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Police closed a section of Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 Monday morning for a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa homeowner's basement flooded after water meter replacement by city contractor
An Ottawa homeowner is dealing with a major mess and an insurance claim after a major leak in his basement. The leak was discovered a day after a city contractor replaced his water meter.
-
Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue
At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on a January paycheque.
-
Downtown Ottawa business owners hoping to rebrand area as 'SoPa' or 'South of Parliament'
Business owners and restaurateurs have come up with a nickname for the area directly south of Parliament Hill with a goal to create buzz. They want to call it 'SoPa'.
Toronto
-
An 'unstealable' car? How a Toronto man defeated car thieves 9 times
As a wave of car thefts sweeps over Ontario, one Toronto driver stands out as an exception.
-
-
'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus
Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.
Montreal
-
Major fire destroys industrial building in Saint-Laurent
More than 100 firefighters were called to an industrial building that was engulfed in flames Monday night in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning building on Pitfield Boulevard, near Highway 13.
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
Paramedics raise funds for volunteer first-responder who is seriously ill in Barbados
Paramedics in Cote-Saint-Luc are used to helping others in need, but now they are coming together to help one of their own after a sudden illness abroad.
Atlantic
-
'I was working nights in a call centre': Third Dalhousie-trained doctor says residency rules have to change
Another foreign-born Nova Scotia doctor has come forward to flag the strict residency rules he says are driving some willing young physicians away.
-
Rain pours through ceiling of Cape Breton family's Fiona-damaged home
Wet weather throughout the Maritimes is exposing problems created by Hurricane Fiona for some homeowners still awaiting financial support for repairs.
-
From closing to pausing, Maritime business owners make tough inflation decisions
A new year is beginning with tough decisions for business owners around the region.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't feel comfortable': Girl viciously attacked in latest incident affecting Winnipeg Transit users
A teenager is recovering at home after a vicious assault at a Winnipeg Transit stop. She was transferring from one bus to another when she was approached and attacked by three people.
-
Restaurant robbed with firecracker, taxi stolen, woman arrested: Winnipeg police
A taxi was stolen and a restaurant was robbed using firecrackers early Sunday morning according to Winnipeg police.
-
'I need some help': Woman concerned about giant snow pile citing flooding concerns
A Winnipeg woman is calling on the city to do something about a giant snow pile near her yard, which she says floods her backyard and home in the spring.
Calgary
-
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
-
Alberta-wide network outage that postponed some surgeries is now 'resolved': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) said again Monday at 7 p.m. the outage has been resolved and services are being restored. AHS also said it would ask a third party to review what occurred.
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
Edmonton
-
Sohi asks province for roughly $2B in cash including $185M for Commonwealth Stadium upgrades
Edmonton's mayor has unveiled a multi-billion dollar wish list – including money for affordable housing, hydrogen buses and upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium – as Alberta works on a new budget.
-
Ritchie zoning hearing dominated by community concerns surrounding new Boyle Street health hub
A Monday zoning hearing at city council impacting the Strathcona area of Ritchie was dominated by debate on a forthcoming social agency's potential overdose prevention site.
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Vancouver
-
Culture of fear? Minister addresses muzzling, whistleblower concerns of B.C. healthcare workers
British Columbia’s Health Minister is responding to allegations of gag orders and muzzling of the province’s health-care workers after a public outcry and widespread discussion of the issue.
-
Canucks face fan backlash over Bruce Boudreau firing
The Vancouver Canucks front office is feeling the heat from fans over the way it handled the firing of Bruce Boudreau.
-
Nicole Chan was 'frustrated' by handling of sex assault case before suicide: officer
One of the last members of the Vancouver Police Department to see Const. Nicole Chan before her suicide said Chan was angry about the treatment of her complaint that a co-worker was extorting her for sex.