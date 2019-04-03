

CTV London





London Life Insurance Company along with the Great-West Life Assurance Company and The Canada Life Assurance Company are coming together under one brand called Canada Life.

An official announcement will take place this morning at London Life, with mayor Ed Holder expected to be in attendance.

The rebranding coincides with the intention to amalgamate all their holdings under one company; however that move is pending board and shareholder approvals.

The three companies employ more than 11,000 employees across the county.

Canada Life says all their offices will remain open and no jobs are impacted by the rebranding.

London Life was founded in London in 1874.