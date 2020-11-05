LONDON, ONT. -- Lobbying by London City Hall to correct a tax inequity has paid dividends for businesses across Ontario, just in time to provide COVID-19 relief.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Rod Phillips released the 2020 Ontario Budget, which includes a significant tax reduction for businesses, including an estimated $21-million each year in London.

Recommended by the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force, the reduction applies to the provincial business education tax.

“The vast majority of commercial and industrial properties in London will enjoy a 29.6 per cent reduction in 2020 business education tax levels, and a 10.5 per cent reduction in total 2020 property tax levels including both municipal and education,” states a release from London Mayor Ed Holder’s office.

“This will provide much-needed relief to hundreds of London businesses as they recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Holder added.

Until now, businesses in some parts of Ontario were charged a higher rate than businesses in other parts of Ontario.

For example, a restaurant in London would pay 1.25 per cent in provincial business education tax, while a restaurant in Toronto was charged 0.98 per cent.

“This is a significant and much needed win for London businesses” said Councillor Josh Morgan. “This move corrects a historical business tax rate inequity across the province and delivers millions in tax relief for London businesses when they needed it most."

“London has been a leader in advocating for tax fairness and we commend the Province of Ontario for delivering this important and significant tax relief,” Morgan said.

“It’s great to see the province making this provincial tax fair for London businesses,” added Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer. “It will provide substantial relief for business property owners and I hope they share those savings with their tenants.”