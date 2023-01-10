London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insider
Rumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
Hockey insider Ken Campbell tweeted that Canadian Hockey World Junior Captain Shane Wright would be heading to the Knights in exchange for defenceman Oliver Bonk and six draft picks.
“That was really disappointing because we never had discussions about him being involved in that deal,” said Rob Simpson, Knights associate general manager.
“He's too important of a player to our organization right now and a quality person and that was difficult to see.”
Simpson said the now 18-year-old was shaken up after seeing his name floating on social media.
“I spoke to him up in Sault Ste. Marie because he picks up his phone after the game and sees that he's maybe going to Windsor, which was never the case,” he said. “So you know, that's something that's a bit disappointing with the trade deadline is how people just throw names and have no facts to back it up.”
Simpson says he’s fine with an insider saying a potential destination, but including young kids and stressing them out at trade deadline time is “just not fair.”
The Knights did not make a move on deadline day.
“A lot of times you don't want to deplete your roster,” Simpson said.
“Adding may make you a little bit better but you lose somebody that you know, you might have for another two or three years.”
While the Knights stood pat on deadline day, the Windsor Spitfires introduced Wright who was acquired Monday for two young players and seven draft picks.
“Busy couple days, a lot of phone calls, but I think at the end of the day I made the right decision and (am) really happy about being here in Windsor,” Wright said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler believes Wright is going to put up some big numbers.
“I’m hoping there is untapped offensive instincts there,” Bowler said.
“Shane Wright doesn’t come along very often, exceptional status player and the captain of the team that just won gold.”
The Knights were in on the Shane Wright talks, but Kingston’s demands were too high.
“We would have liked to get Shane to add to our team and give us another centerman but it has to be a deal that works for both sides,” Simpson said.
“Sometimes the assets they want like Oliver Bonk, is just is too important to our lineup and other players that they asked for. We just weren't willing to add them in. The (draft) picks are one thing but when you're trading players, you got to make sure that you still have a team off to ice and give yourself a real chance.”
The Knights felt they didn’t need to make a move after doing a lot of their heavy lifting prior to the deadline. They acquired Ryan Winterton and Ryan Humphrey from Hamilton last week.
“It's probably one of the biggest honours in hockey at this point in my career,” said Humphrey.
“For the Hunters (Knights owners Mark and Dale) to have faith in me, and the city. I want to bring a championship as there is no better feeling, and I believe the guys in the room.”
Multiple teams put all their chips on the table at this deadline, but only one can emerge a champion.
“Whether your first place playing eight, or two versus seven, you're going to have a tough road,” said Simpson.
“With everybody loading up. There is no easy first round, second round, so it's going to be interesting for all of us that have made moves to see who comes out.”
