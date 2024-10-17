London Knights name 53rd captain

The London Knights have named the 53rd captain in franchise history.

Denver Barkey will wear the 'C' on his jersey this year, with Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien and Landon Sim all getting an 'A.'

Barkey, a third-round draft pick of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, is in his fourth season with the Knights.

"It’s a huge honour. There have been a lot of great London Knights that have worn the C. There is a responsibility that comes with it and I’m looking forward to working with my teammates towards another Championship." said Barkey.

He helped the Knights to the OHL Championship last season with 35 goals and 67 assists in the 2023-24 regular season — adding on another six goals and 21 assists in the playoffs.

The announcement was made just after the team announced Wednesday it had released over agers Owen Willmore and Alec Leonard, and had brought in goalie Austin Elliott, a former all-star in the Western Hockey League, to be the starting goalie.

The London Knights leadership team for the 2024-25 season. (Source: London Knights/X)