London Knights name 53rd captain
The London Knights have named the 53rd captain in franchise history.
Denver Barkey will wear the 'C' on his jersey this year, with Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien and Landon Sim all getting an 'A.'
Barkey, a third-round draft pick of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, is in his fourth season with the Knights.
"It’s a huge honour. There have been a lot of great London Knights that have worn the C. There is a responsibility that comes with it and I’m looking forward to working with my teammates towards another Championship." said Barkey.
He helped the Knights to the OHL Championship last season with 35 goals and 67 assists in the 2023-24 regular season — adding on another six goals and 21 assists in the playoffs.
The announcement was made just after the team announced Wednesday it had released over agers Owen Willmore and Alec Leonard, and had brought in goalie Austin Elliott, a former all-star in the Western Hockey League, to be the starting goalie.
The London Knights leadership team for the 2024-25 season. (Source: London Knights/X)
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 cabinet ministers will not run for re-election: sources
Three federal cabinet ministers do not plan to run again in the next federal election, sources tell CTV News.
Before Liam Payne died, hotel staff called 911. Here's what they said
Pop star Liam Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony. Before the fall, a hotel employee called emergency services.
Ambassador to U.S. calls American response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong'
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman is calling the United States' response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong,' as other allies have opted not to condemn India publicly.
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
Recall issued for jelly pork sold in Ontario
A recall for a type of jelly pork sold in Ontario has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), citing a possible Listeria contamination.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S. military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels' attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.
Israel is DNA-testing a body from Gaza to see if it's Hamas' top leader Sinwar, an official says
The Israeli military said Thursday it was looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza. Authorities were conducting DNA tests on a body to determine if it is him, an Israeli security official said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.