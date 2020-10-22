Advertisement
London Hydro launches new Price Comparison Tool for residential and small businesses
New price plans begin in November 1, 2020 (Source: London Hydro)
LONDON, ONT. -- New electricity prices allowing residential and small business customers has been introduced in London, effective November 1.
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) now allows customers to choose between Time-of-Use (TOU) or Tiered price plans.
A price plan comparison tool by London Hydro let's customers see the difference in the payment options.
'MyLondonHydro' through London Hydro provides a personalized comparison based on the customers historical usage.
The TOU price will depend on when electricity is being used while Tiered pricing allows for a certain amount of electricity to be used at a lower price, however if exceeded a higher price will applied.
All customers are encouraged to visit their website to see what price works for them.