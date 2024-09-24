London Hydro earns electrical safety award for successful relocation of Labatt beer tanks
The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is recognizing local utility providers for achievements in electrical safety.
At the ESA’s annual meeting on September 19, London Hydro was recognized alongside Bluewater Power and Hydro One for successfully transporting beer tanks over 33 metres long, and 6.62 metres wide from Sarnia Harbour to Labatt Brewery in London.
The project involved hoisting, cutting, and reconnecting many power lines, as well as keeping residents in the affected areas informed of any disruptions.
The awards were presented by Eric Kingston, ESA's Vice President, Operations in the categories of Worker Safety, Consumer and Home Safety, Powerline Safety, and the Licensed Electrical Contractor Recognition Award. Patience Cathcart, Public Safety Officer presented the Public Safety Officer Special Recognition Award.
Josie Erzetic, President and CEO, Electrical Safety Authority; Hon. Todd J. McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement; and Arjan Arenja, Chair of the Board of Directors, Electrical Safety Authority. (CNW Group/Electrical Safety Authority)
The installation of the tanks was part of an investment by Labatt of $26.6 million into it’s London brewery, with the added capacity expected to increase the capacity of London’s facility by 597,000 hectolitres per year.
It had been nearly two decades since prior tanks were installed, with many logistical challenges in bringing such large infrastructure along such a significant journey.
