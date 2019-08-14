The Humane Society of London & Middlesex has put out an urgent call for pet food donations to feed the dozens of animals in its care.

The organization says wet and dry food for puppies, kittens and adult dogs and cats is nearly depleted.

They are asking for brands like Royal Canin, Hill's Science Diet and Purina Pro Plan/One, which are available at its London, Ont. retail partners including Ren's Pet Depot, Southwest Pet and all Pet Valu and PetSmart locations.

HSLM Executive Director Steve Ryall said in a statement, “Contributions...such as pet food, allow us to allocate more funds towards routine and life-saving medications and medical procedures.”

Pet food donations can be dropped off at 624 Clarke Rd weekdays from 1-6 p.m. and weekends from 1-4:30 p.m.

Anyone who can't visit the shops or shelter can still contribute buy purchasing items from their Amazon wish list and having it delivered directly to the shelter.