London Gold Buyer to re-open after violent armed robbery

London Gold Buyer is prepared to resume operations after last week's violent armed robbery.

Police were called to the Highbury Avenue business just before 10 a.m. last Thursday.

One person was shot and another suffered blunt force trauma during the robbery.

The gunshot victim has been identified as company President Daniel Loewith — he remains in hospital in critical condition.

Four Toronto-area men, ranging in ages from 19 to 21, were arrested a short time after the robbery.

Business at London Gold Buyer will resume Tuesday on a by-appointment basis only.