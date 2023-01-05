Victim recovering from gunshot wound after armed robbery

Two people are in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in relation to a robbery investigation.

According to police, one person has a gunshot wound and the other has blunt force trauma.

London police are investigating the incident after being called to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m.

Const. Sandasha Bough confirmed to CTV News that four people are now in custody after being arrested outside London.

She also confirmed that the investigation does involve someone in the area with a firearm.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Highbury Avenue between Brydges Street and Langmuir Avenue.

