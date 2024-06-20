LONDON
London

    • London friends share $151,000 Lotto Max prize

    Lotto Max winners Shawn Reid and Jason Andrews from London, Ont. (Source: OLG) Lotto Max winners Shawn Reid and Jason Andrews from London, Ont. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    Two London men are splitting a Lotto Max prize of just over $151,000.

    Shawn Reid and Jason Andrews won the second prize in the May 24, 2024 draw.

    “It took a minute for it to sink in,” said Andrews in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. “I was shocked!" he added.

    Reid said he plans to buy a new vehicle and pay bills, while Andrews said he will pay his mortgage and buy an investment property.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News