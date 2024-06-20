London friends share $151,000 Lotto Max prize

Two London men are splitting a Lotto Max prize of just over $151,000.

Shawn Reid and Jason Andrews won the second prize in the May 24, 2024 draw.

“It took a minute for it to sink in,” said Andrews in a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. “I was shocked!" he added.

Reid said he plans to buy a new vehicle and pay bills, while Andrews said he will pay his mortgage and buy an investment property.