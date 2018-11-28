

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





London is losing a long time retail icon, and an integral member of the local music community for several generations.

In an emotional video posted to social media John Bellone has announced he and his wife Moira are closing John Bellone Musical Instruments on York Street after nearly 55 years.

Bellone tells CTV News he initially thought about moving to another location, but in the end decided it was a perfect time for them to retire.

The store was opened in 1964 by John Bellone Senior. The younger Bellone began working there when he was just 10 years old.

He recalls the first instrument he ever sold when he was watching the store for a short time while his father stepped out.

It was a brand new Fender Stratocaster. Unbeknownst to John his father had already sold the guitar to someone else and would have to replace it.

A thousand such memories are tied up in the little store that served both local and travelling musicians for decades.

The store will close in March 2019.