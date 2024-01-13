London doctor shares experience of being trapped in Gaza
A London, Ont. doctor who found himself trapped in Gaza city as the Israel Hamas war raged is sharing his harrowing experience.
“The attack is severe enough that you feel that you are targeted,” explained Dr. Ehab Bader to members of London’s Muslim Community.
Dr. Bader was the guest speaker at the Mac Hyde Park Centre Friday night.
Dr. Bader arrived in Gaza in late September. He traveled there from his home in London to visit his elderly parents. He became caught in the crossfire when the conflict began Oct. 7.
Dr. Bader was stuck in the region for 43 days before he could come home. He says he spent that time caring for his parents and volunteering at the Gaza and Al-Shifa hospitals.
“Forty-three days was divided into two parts,” said Dr. Bader. “The first one is to take care of my family and to take care of myself. To check on my neighbours, my relatives, extended family, and friends who I know. And the second duty is to go to the hospital and help as much as I can,” he said.
Dr. Bader’s presentation, Rising From the Rubble, was hosted by MAC London, London Muslim Mosque, Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario, and the Muslim Wellness Network.
Dr. Ehab Bader spoke at the MAC Hyde Park Centre on Jan. 12, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
