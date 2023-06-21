London councillor called out by colleagues over light workload

Simmering tensions about how the workload is being divided between councillors boiled over at city hall.

On Tuesday, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee was tasked with nominating two councillors to sit on the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, and another to join the Lower Thames Conservation Authority.

Typically, councillors nominate themselves for appointments to fill vacancies on outside agencies, boards, and commissions.

But Coun. Skylar Franke took an unexpected approach that triggered nervous laughter from her colleagues— nominating Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen who was absent.

When the mayor asked is her nomination was serious, Franke said ‘yes.’

She explained that other councillors sit on as many as nine or ten outside boards, but a couple sit on only one or two.

“I think it’s fair to expect that some people are going to carry at least a somewhat similar workload to others,” she explained. “There are some people working significantly, and some people who have a much lighter workload and I think this process lets us redistribute some of that workload.”

According to the City of London website, Van Meerbergen is appointed to the Lake Huron Water Supply System, and is an alternate member of the Elgin Area Primary Water System.

Mayor Josh Morgan expressed concern about publicly nominating a councillor before checking to see if he was available to attend the meetings.

“We would just be setting Coun. Van Meerbergen up for an awkward council meeting. It’s unfortunate he’s not here to put his name forward, an alternative motion is we could leave this blank (until next week’s council meeting),” suggested the mayor.

“There is opportunity to balance some of those appointments and roles by filling them and then giving the person (Van Meerbergen) the opportunity to refuse,” pointed out Coun. Corrine Rahman.

The committee voted 9-4 in favour of Van Meerbergen’s nomination.

Morgan, Stevenson, Lehman, and Peloza were opposed.

Van Meerbergen will have an opportunity to speak to his nomination before council makes the appointment on June 27.