London-based bank donates $50,000 to Sally Ann

A London, Ont.-based financial institution has made a significant contribution to the Salvation Army.

VersaBank has named the Salvation Army its newest flagship charity, donating $50,000.

Salvation Army officials said the money actually came in back in October, and was matched by an anonymous donor.

They estimate one in five Canadians are dealing with food insecurity right now.

Last year, food banks and support programs served more than five million people a month. That number is expected to grow by 60 per cent for this year.

VersaBank's President and CEO is encouraging other organizations to support similar initiatives.

"There's a lot of need, particularly in the city of London for food and accommodation for homeless people,” David Taylor told CTV News.

“Thankfully in the past, we had a hand in creating the centre of hope for the Salvation Army, and we just thought it just sort of moves any organization that's making a few dollars to give back as best we can to help out the less fortunate people particularly around Christmas time,” he said.