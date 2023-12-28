LONDON
London

    • London-based bank donates $50,000 to Sally Ann

    VersaBank President & CEO David Taylor (l-r), The Salvation Army Director of Development Ricky Piedrahita, The Salvation Army Legacy Giving Officer Marco Luciani, and The Salvation Army London and Community Services Executive Director Nancy Kerr celebrated the VersaBank $50,000 donation to Harvest Hope, The Salvation Army’s food security campaign, at a Christmas Assistance Program event in London, Ont. on Dec. 12, 2023. (Source: CNW Group/VersaBank) VersaBank President & CEO David Taylor (l-r), The Salvation Army Director of Development Ricky Piedrahita, The Salvation Army Legacy Giving Officer Marco Luciani, and The Salvation Army London and Community Services Executive Director Nancy Kerr celebrated the VersaBank $50,000 donation to Harvest Hope, The Salvation Army’s food security campaign, at a Christmas Assistance Program event in London, Ont. on Dec. 12, 2023. (Source: CNW Group/VersaBank)

    A London, Ont.-based financial institution has made a significant contribution to the Salvation Army.

    VersaBank has named the Salvation Army its newest flagship charity, donating $50,000.

    Salvation Army officials said the money actually came in back in October, and was matched by an anonymous donor.

    They estimate one in five Canadians are dealing with food insecurity right now.

    Last year, food banks and support programs served more than five million people a month. That number is expected to grow by 60 per cent for this year.

    VersaBank's President and CEO is encouraging other organizations to support similar initiatives.

    "There's a lot of need, particularly in the city of London for food and accommodation for homeless people,” David Taylor told CTV News.

    “Thankfully in the past, we had a hand in creating the centre of hope for the Salvation Army, and we just thought it just sort of moves any organization that's making a few dollars to give back as best we can to help out the less fortunate people particularly around Christmas time,” he said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors

    Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News