London and area forecast for June 9, 2023

The Guyitt House in Palmyra, Ont. as seen on June 8, 2023. (Source: Claudette Primeau) The Guyitt House in Palmyra, Ont. as seen on June 8, 2023. (Source: Claudette Primeau)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, June 9, 2023

Donald Trump says he's been federally indicted, the House of Commons passes the federal budget implementation bill, and Statistics Canada is set to release its latest employment snapshot.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver