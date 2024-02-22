Local restoration projects recognized with Ontario heritage awards

London, Ont. was recognized by the Ontario Heritage Trust and the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, Edith Dumont.

A ceremony was held for the recipients of the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards for 2023 in Toronto on Thursday.

Two restoration projects in London received Excellence in Conservation awards.

The restoration of the Metropolitan United Church was recognized for the “adaptive reuse of this iconic historical place of worship, now transformed into a multipurpose performance space.”

The former Fugitive Slave Chapel Preservation Project was recognized for the “successful preservation of the oldest building representing London’s Black history, which was accomplished with extensive stakeholder engagement.”

“These awards recognize dynamic and innovative pursuits in heritage conservation each year,” said a spokesperson for the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Other projects recognized include Shadowpath Theatre Productions in York Region and Buxton's 100th anniversary of Homecoming in North Buxton.

Individuals recognized include Jane Watt of Oakville, Maude Craig of Millbrook, Adam Selalmatzidis of Sudbury, and Dr. Ron Williamson of Toronto.

The former Fugitive Slave Chapel inside Fanshawe Pioneer Village on July 20, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)