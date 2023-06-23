Local organizers working to ensure West Lorne-area kids’ front and centre for NHL pre-season game in St. Thomas
The big prize from the Kraft Hockeyville competition is the $250,000 for upgrades to the West Elgin Arena in West Lorne, Ont. but it's the game that creates the buzz.
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres are set to play a pre-season tilt on Sept. 27.
"I think there's going to be a lot of very happy Toronto Maple Leaf fans knowing that the game is going to be so close to our community,” said campaign co-chair Jessica Small. She acknowledged there are a considerable number of Buffalo fans in the region as well.
The game can't be played in West Lorne though, instead it will be played in the Joe Thornton Community Centre (JTCC) in St. Thomas, Ont.
Small admitted some people have expressed disappointment over that, but there were requirements the 377-seat West Lorne facility couldn’t meet.
"Requirements would be capacity, equipment availability, [and] facility size,” explained Small.
West Lorne, Ont. area residents celebrate winning the Kraft Hockeyville prize on April 1, 2023. (File)
Small noted that, according to Hockeyville representatives, the majority of the time the Hockeyville NHL game is held in a neighbouring centre. In fact, the last time a winning community actually hosted the game was in 2018, the year Lucan, Ont. won.
Still, she said everything will be done to make sure West Lorne community members will be front-and-centre for the big game, and for the week of events leading up to the game.
"Our number one goal is to get our community members in attendance with a priority on the kids because that's what this is about,” said Small.
"Hockey and the Toronto Maple Leafs, that's pretty much all you need right there," said Andy Lerikos, owner of Legends Tavern.
The sports bar sits just a few blocks from the Joe Thornton Community Centre. He's said holding it at the Joe Thornton Community Centre will mean more people get to see their NHL heroes.
"Especially the young kids, right,” Lerikos said. “They don't get an opportunity so see an NHL hockey player come to their town and actually be in the arena that they practice and play in all the time. It's pretty special."
West Lorne, Ont. has won Kraft Hockeyville contest. The contest comes with $250,000 in arena upgrades, $10,000 in equipment and the ability to host an NHL Preseason game. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
In a statement to CTV News London, Jeff Bray, director, parks, recreation and facilities for the City of St. Thomas said "looking to neighbouring venues to maximize the winning community’s Kraft Hockeyville experience has been a common solution over the years" and St. Thomas looks forward to supporting West Lorne to provide the "best atmosphere" possible.
"With the larger facility and capacity at the JTCC, thousands more community members can experience the game and ancillary events," said Bray. "We are excited to find out more details as planning continues.”
To give some idea of how high anticipation is, the City of St. Thomas has already had to post notices on its website and on social media saying they're not involved in selling tickets, directing people to the Hockeyville Facebook page.
Small said the work of ironing out details around event planning and ticket distribution has only just begun.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock, Ont. man killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
A man from Woodstock has been identified as one of two Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) members who died when a CH-147F Chinook crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
Tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401
Crews were called to clean-up following a crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 401 near Cambridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Teen dies from injuries sustained in Perth County ATV crash
A 16-year-old involved in an ATV crash earlier this month has died from their injuries, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Windsor
-
NPT program considers expanding hours as police board requests mental health and addiction supports
Members of Windsor's nurse-police team are discussing an expansion of hours to better serve people experiencing substance use disorder and related challenges issues, according to Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Windsor landlord highlights shortcomings of Landlord Tenant Board with squatter 'nightmare'
A Windsor landlord who had a squatter living in the upper-unit of his home at 459 Chilver Road is frustrated by delays and backlogs for hearings before the Landlord Tenant Board (LTB).
-
Preparing to light up the sky Monday evening
Weather permitting, the annual Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River are set to blast off at 9:55 p.m. Monday.
Barrie
-
OPP search for suspect in Midland, 2 others in custody
Multiple armed officers, along with the OPP K9 unit and helicopter, descended on Midland Friday afternoon for an investigation into a stolen vehicle and the search for a suspect.
-
Armed suspect at large after 3 young teens allegedly stabbed in Barrie park
Police in Barrie are frustrated three young victims of an alleged stabbing in a park last weekend are refusing to cooperate with the investigation, leaving a potentially armed suspect at large and a community on edge.
-
Young driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Groin search legal, Sault police officer cleared of sex assault allegation
A Sault Ste. Marie police officer who found drugs hidden next to a male suspect’s groin has been cleared of a sexual assault allegation.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
Ottawa
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend. The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
Toronto marks Pride weekend start with plaque honouring transgender soul singer Jackie Shane
The soul singer who helped lay the groundwork for Toronto’s music scene has been memorialized outside of the former nightclub where she solidified her career in the ‘60s.
Montreal
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area. An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Wedding bells ring for Ukrainian, Nova Scotian who volunteer together at non-profit
Getting married in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine is something Natalia Ivchenko never could have imagined.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Winnipeg
-
More information needed on drinking water risk for proposed silica sand project in Manitoba: commission's report
A new report about a contentious silica sand extraction project in southeastern Manitoba has been released and it is being recommended that work only move forward if a number of recommendations are met.
-
Two teens arrested in downtown stabbing following concert, victim later died from injuries
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a stabbing downtown where the victim later died from their injuries.
-
Zara set to open at Winnipeg mall
One of the biggest international fashion companies is set to open up shop in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Do you know this man? Sexual assault suspect sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown core earlier this month.
-
Caution advised in the mountains amidst drastic shifts in weather
If you're out exploring Alberta's hiking trails, it's wise to be wary of recent weather -- depending on what Mother Nature's been up to, you might be more at risk.
Edmonton
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Westmount backyard caves into next-door infill site after heavy rain, highlighting tricky nature of infill construction
Last week's heavy rainfall is to blame for collapsing part of a Westmount resident's backyard, an infill builder says.
-
Edmonton Oilers Pride events will continue despite NHL rule change, OEG official says
The Edmonton Oilers will still have a Pride Night next season and host a Pride Cup ball hockey championship in August, even though the NHL has decided to do away with themed warm-up jerseys.
Vancouver
-
RCMP investigating after video shows RV driving 'very erratically' on B.C. highway
A caught-on-camera case of an RV driving "very erratically" before swerving off the road and catching fire on a busy B.C. highway is being investigated by the RCMP.
-
‘Targeted’ shooting inside parked vehicle in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, RCMP say
A man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after what officials are calling a “targeted” shooting inside a parked vehicle in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.
-
‘Harder to clone than dogs’: B.C. woman waits for cloned cat
There is no cat quite like Bear, that’s why a Kelowna woman has been going through the motions to have her beloved pet cloned.