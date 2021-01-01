LONDON, ONT. -- Country music star Eric Ethridge couldn't believe it when he opened a last minute Christmas gift.

"Holy crap," said Ethridge on a Facebook video, when he opened a package at his in-laws home in Alberta.

"Oh my gosh, 'If you met me first' and 'California' both went gold. This is amazing."

The Sarnia, Ont. native is currently staying with his wife Kalsey Kulyk at her parents’ house in Alberta for the holidays.

He says it's humbling to have those singles reach gold status.

"I released those songs as independent while playing shows in London, Ont. and around southwestern Ontario," Ethridge told CTV News by phone.

"To have those go gold is a big honour as an independent musician. It comes down to people who have followed along the journey, have streamed, shared, listened and downloaded my music. "

To receive gold records in Canada you need to have 40,000 single downloads. In the US to reach a gold record it is 500,000.

"This made my year, it's not a bad way to end 2020," says Ethridge.

2020 was an interesting one for the couple who purchased a van to travel North America and play outdoor shows.

"The whole van journey has been an great opportunity to travel Canada, play music and spend time with Kalsey. When the weather warms up, and the pandemic dies down will be back on the road, and playing shows."

Ethridge says his goal has always been to just make music and do what he loves.

"I've been blessed thus far," says Ethridge.