Local colleges named in top 200 employers in Canada for diversity

Local post-secondary institutions have made waves and been named in Forbes' top 200 employers in Canada for diversity.

University of Western Ontario ranked 44 of 200, and Fanshawe College ranked 96 of 200.

Representatives from Fanshawe expressed their pride and making the list, “It is a true honour for Fanshawe to be recognized on Forbes’ list of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity,” says Tania Caza, vice-president, people and culture. “This acknowledgement, based on key performance indicators assessed by a third party, highlights the significant EDI work we have undertaken in recent years, helping to attract top equity-deserving candidates and retain our talented team. Being named to this list affirms our intentional and strategic efforts to become an inclusive organization where everyone belongs.”

The list was compiled based on survey data on diversity related issues, as well as an analysis of diversity practices, hiring programs, representation of women in leadership, and more.

According to Statistics Canada, one in four Canadians in the labour force are racialized, and nearly half of the workforce is women (47.6 per cent) – this means that equity diversity and inclusion is essential to ensuring that an employer can remain competitive in the labour market.