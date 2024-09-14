Local coaches recognized by Coaches Association of Ontario

Two local coaches have been recognized by the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) in honour of the tenth annual National Coaches Week – which takes place from September 16 to 22.

Fifteen coaches were awarded by the CAO, Hydro One, and the Ministry of Sport.

Locally, Jeff Francis, of Lucan-Ilderton Athletics and North London Baseball, as well as Yulissa Agudelo of Bushido Boxing, London were recognized.

"Congratulations to all our 2024 award recipients who are creating safe and encouraging spaces for young people to thrive. A big #ThanksCoach to Hydro One for their steadfast commitment to supporting coaches as they build our communities through sport," said Jeremy Cross, CAO's Executive Director. "We're also very grateful to the Ontario Government and the Ministry of Sport for their enduring support of National Coaches Week that makes it possible for us to recognize and celebrate the invaluable efforts of all Ontario coaches."

The awards will be presented later today at the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. In addition to the recognition, each of the coaches will also receive funding for new equipment for their teams.