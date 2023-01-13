Local boost for affordable housing in the city
A London company is giving a big boost for those struggling to access stable housing.
London Direct Liquidation donated $175,000 to Indwell on Friday.
“This is the first time I’ve made a gift of this size,” said business owner Jason Byrne. “And I want to keep doing it. I see the difference Indwell’s supportive housing is making – that it’s not just the building projects, but these are homes that are well maintained for the long-term benefit of tenants who are rebuilding their lives.”
The charity currently runs two affordable housing programs, Woodfield Gate and the new Embassy Commons, both on Dundas Street.
A pair of new Indwell housing developments are being built on the old Victoria Hospital site on South Street with 138 new affordable units to come.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
WATCH LIVE AT 12 P.M. | Officials to provide update on missing workers after explosion at Quebec propane company
Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the search for three workers who went missing after an explosion at a Quebec fuel distribution company Thursday.
Some knew boy had gun before Virginia teacher shot, school head says
Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said.
Stephanie Warriner's sister blindsided; jury will never see this video footage after guards cleared of charges
A jury will never see this newly-released video after the manslaughter charges were thrown out.
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
Home prices in Q4 down year-over-year, first decline since end of 2008: report
A report by Royal LePage says the median price of a home in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2022 posted the first year-over-year decline since the end of 2008 during the financial crisis.
Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud
Donald Trump's company was fined US$1.6 million Friday for a scheme in which the former president's top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks -- a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
No crowds in Dover on Friday the 13th biker rally
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 26-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Brantford
Brantford police say a 26-year-old man who was stuck by a vehicle Thursday evening is dead.
-
Firearm found outside Cambridge high school
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag outside Preston High School.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested in Forest Glade attempted murder investigation
Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man related to an attempted murder investigation in Forest Glade.
-
Ontario to expand surgeries performed in private facilities, sources say
Senior provincial government sources say Ontario will perform thousands more surgeries in private facilities.
-
SIU discontinues probe into Windsor man’s serious injuries. Here’s why
The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into the serious injuries suffered by a 50-year-old man who had been arrested by Windsor police officers last September.
Barrie
-
Fireplace ashes start shed fire in Gravenhurst
It's the third time this week Gravenhurst firefighters have been called to extinguish either a chimney fire or fireplace ashes reigniting.
-
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
-
One of Alliston's oldest residents reminisces about the last 106 years
Gerald McCulloch spent his 106th birthday reminiscing about his time working on the Avro Arrow interceptor in the 1950s.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Two found dead after fire in French River area, OPP investigating
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the scene of a residential structure fire in the French River area, south of Sudbury, earlier this week.
-
West Nipissing woman charged after Sault police raid cabin, seize gun cache
A 57-year-old West Nipissing woman is facing weapon-related charges nearly seven months after police raided a cabin and seized a dozen firearms.
Ottawa
-
'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion
It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.
-
Here's how an Ottawa senior was scammed out of $15,000
An Ottawa senior says she lost $15,000 to fraudsters after one phone call back in October.
Toronto
-
Another Toronto home was almost fraudulently sold. This time the sale was stopped
Toronto police are investigating a second home in the city being sold by fake owners, but this time the sale was not completed.
-
Ontario to expand surgeries performed in private facilities, sources say
Senior provincial government sources say Ontario will perform thousands more surgeries in private facilities.
-
Ontario man denied car insurance coverage after 3.5 metre fall takes company to court and wins
An Ontario man who suffered debilitating injuries in a 3.5 metre fall from the top of his fifth-wheel trailer was denied insurance coverage for years until he took the company to court and won.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 12 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 12 P.M. | Officials to provide update on missing workers after explosion at Quebec propane company
Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the search for three workers who went missing after an explosion at a Quebec fuel distribution company Thursday.
-
Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships
A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Boeauharnois and other regions in Quebec.
-
Woman found dead, baby injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead and a baby injured inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm brings poor driving conditions, school closures to New Brunswick, P.E.I.
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
Winnipeg
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
-
Big plans unveiled for Polo Park development
After more than a decade sitting vacant, the vision for a new development around CF Polo Park has been unveiled, featuring park and retail spaces, bike paths along with thousands of apartments.
-
Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought in locker thefts at Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre
Calgary police are investigating after they say someone stole several items stored in lockers at a northeast recreation facility.
-
'Canadians are worried': new poll suggests cost of living crisis is bad...and getting worse
Canadians are expecting a rough economic ride in 2023, according to a new nationwide Pollara survey.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestone
CTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
Edmonton
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
-
'Scared and shattered': Family says Edmonton man killed, daughter shot in random home invasion
Jasjeet Kaur recalls being in a deep sleep just hours after ringing in 2023 when she says she was jolted awake by banging, yelling and gunshots in her southeast Edmonton home.
-
Alberta premier reverses course on promise to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who promised less than three months ago to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators, now says she will let justice take its course.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley prompts major emergency response
A major crash on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Friday morning has created chaos for commuters and triggered an emergency response.
-
Flood watches in effect across B.C. South Coast, raising avalanche concerns
It’s expected to be yet another wet day on B.C.’s South Coast with rainfall warnings and flood watches now in effect.
-
Ordering B.C. woman to reimburse ex-employer for 'time theft' sets alarming precedent, lawyer says
A small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.