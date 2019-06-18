

It may be back to the drawing board for new rules that regulate development around Victoria Park in downtown London.

The park at the centre of London is now the centre of much debate over what exactly should be built around it, and a public meeting last night showed little consensus.

Dozens of Londoners attended to weigh in on the draft Secondary Plan for properties along the perimeter of the park.

City staff recommended a mix of height be permitted, from up to 35 storeys along the south side to just four stories near the corner of the Wellington and Central.

A proposal from Auburn developments to build a high rise at the corner of Wellington and Wolf would be stunted by the draft plan’s recommendation to limit height on the property to 8 storeys.

Staff will continue to consult the public over the summer.