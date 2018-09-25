

CTV London





The lift bridge in Port Stanley is closed for inspection after police say several perch fishing boats came free last night, leaving at least one wedged against the bridge.

Police could not confirm if any of the vessels were still wedged against the bridge but the Municipality says the bridge will be closed for several hours for inspection.

According to OPP it was last evening that the boats became dislodged.

It’s unclear how the boast became free.