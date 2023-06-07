Lifejacket credited with saving life of wayward swimmer in Lake Huron

A lifejacket and a swift response by the community are credited with saving the life of a swimmer who had drifted from shore near Grand Bend last weekend.

According to Lambton County OPP, on June 3 at 5 p.m. police were contacted in relation to a swimmer who entered the water at Pinery Provincial Park, located near Grand Bend, Ont., had drifted from shore, and could no longer be seen.

OPP, local fire departments, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Canadian Coast Guard and United States Coast Guard entered into a search.

A broadcast was aired on marine radio, which led to the swimmer being located by people on a personal watercraft.

The swimmer was then taken safely to shore.

OPP credit the swimmer wearing a lifejacket and the ‘willingness of members of the marine community to help others in need” with saving the swimmer’s life.

Police remind the public that if they are going to enjoy the beach this summer to wear a life jacket as local weather can shift quickly, making a return to shore difficult.