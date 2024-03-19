LONDON
London

    • Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash

    The scene of a collision on Dundas Street east near Kostis Avenue on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The scene of a collision on Dundas Street east near Kostis Avenue on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning.

    The crash happened on Dundas Street near Kostis Road aroround 6:20 a.m. and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

    The Ministry of Environment has also been contacted as fire crews report working with a hazmat team to lessen the impact of a “substantial” diesel fuel spill.

    Eastbound and westbound lanes of Dundas Street are expected to be closed for several hours between Nissouri Road and Crumlin Sideroad.

    The There's no word on how the crash happened.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

    Eastbound and westbound lanes of Dundas Street are closed between Nissouri Road and Crumlin Sideroad. March 19, 2024. (Source: Google)

