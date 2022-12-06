LHSC not asking for external assistance among surge in sick kids
Several major Ontario pediatric hospitals say they are not asking for external staff support, as Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario prepares to bring in Red Cross staff until at least the end of the year.
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and Hamilton's McMaster Children's Hospital have not requested staff support from outside organizations, but say they continue to redeploy staff and cut back on surgeries to help backstop stretched critical-care units.
Meanwhile, the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre says it does not require assistance from external organizations.
CHEO says two teams of nine Canadian Red Cross personnel are arriving at the pediatric hospital this week and will be there until January, when it will reassess.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Security breach detected in October, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Nexus appointments available in Canada again for those seeking memberships
The Canada Border Services Agency has re-opened two Nexus centres to help solve backlog issues.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Auditor general probes COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pandemic benefits
Canada's auditor general is expected to release two highly anticipated reports on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in 2021, including access to vaccines and pandemic benefits.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
How protecting natural areas in Canada can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, new report reveals
A new report released by the Council of Canadian Academies says that if Canada protects and enhances its natural ecosystems, the country can cut an estimated 6 per cent of its current annual greenhouse gas emissions.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Kitchener
-
At least 7 stabbings and knife-related incidents in past week in K-W and surrounding area
At least one expert says it’s too premature to say if there’s been a spike in these types of crimes, but he is taking note of the number of incidents in the last week and their proximity to each other.
-
Gas prices on the decline
Motorists are receiving some relief at the pumps as gas prices have dropped to the lowest levels in months.
-
Two people charged in connection to Waterloo stabbing
Waterloo regional police have charged two 19-year-olds in connection to a stabbing last month in Waterloo that sent a teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Windsor
-
What to do with Harrow high?
Some big decisions are coming in the coming months for the newly elected Essex Town Council. One big ticket item is what to do with the former Harrow high.
-
'It's going to be tough': Report predicts grocery store prices to keep rising
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the New Year, according to a new report.
-
Reopening of historic Burger King location sparks fond memories for former Windsor employee
When Mary Ann Andrejicka worked at Burger King in the 1960s, a Whopper cost 69 cents.
Barrie
-
Barrie mother remains behind bars after 3 pedestrians seriously injured in crash near Sadlon Arena
A 32-year-old Barrie woman charged with impaired driving following a crash that sent three people to trauma centres last week made a brief court appearance in Barrie on Monday.
-
Former Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman has a new political position in cottage country
Former mayor Jeff Lehman has a new position in politics as the leader of the District of Muskoka just over a month since leaving the Barrie office.
-
Peel Region boy charged with harassing over 20 Simcoe County students on social media
A 16-year-old boy faces charges after provincial police wrapped up a lengthy investigation into alleged social media harassment of over 20 students at a Simcoe County secondary school.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
-
As prices soar, foodbanks brace for higher demand into 2023
The surge in food prices is expected to continue into the New Year, according to a new report. Canada’s Food Price Report indicates Canadians will be spending five to seven per cent more in groceries in 2023.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here’s where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
-
Crash on highway 401 near Cornwall
All lanes are closed on Highway 401 near Cornwall following a collision Monday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating early morning murder on Danforth Avenue
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Marit Stiles only candidate in Ontario NDP leadership race
Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles will be the sole contender for leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.
-
Toronto home sales down 49 per cent from last year as listing decline and rates rise
The Toronto Regional Real Estate board says November home sales showed a similar retreat to recent months with activity down by about half from last year.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
-
Major biodiversity conference opens in Montreal amid hope of hard conservation target
A major international conference on preserving the world's biodiversity is to open Tuesday with speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
-
Hundreds of youth activists lay out demands at Montreal biodiversity conference
The UN biodiversity conference COP-15 is about to open in Montreal, and on Monday, young activists from around the world laid out their demands. Around 300 youth from more than 80 countries are in Montreal for the two-day youth summit on biodiversity.
Atlantic
-
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax Police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
-
Elderly Cape Breton couple lose everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
-
Holiday hurt: Inflations cost of spending and giving less
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute says more than half of Canadians say they will be spending less on Christmas this year.
Winnipeg
-
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Calgary
-
Prairie provinces split on Ottawa's use of Emergencies Act: Nanos Research poll
A Canada-wide Nanos Research poll found nearly 52 per cent of respondents in the Prairies supported Ottawa’s move to invoke the Emergencies Act following the Freedom Convoy to Parliament Hill.
-
AHS redeploys dozens of staff to help with surge in respiratory infections at children's hospital
Facing an intensive care unit operating close to – and sometimes above – capacity, Alberta Children's Hospital has been forced to redeploy 65 staff from a mix of units.
-
UCP hopes to eliminate 'squatters rights' in Alberta
Alberta's UCP government wants to get rid of the province's so-called "squatter's rights."
Edmonton
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
'I'm a jerk': Alberta woman parodies Talus Dome, then finds beauty in controversial art piece
What started out as a way to goof on a high-priced public art installation in Edmonton has become somewhat of a labour of love for Laurie Keindel.
-
Dowd's winner lifts Capitals past Oilers 3-2
Nic Dowd scored the game winner as the Washington Capitals snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.
-
Vancouver park board votes to immediately remove temporary Stanley Park bike lane
The Vancouver park board has voted to immediately remove the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive that has been in place since early in the pandemic.
-
British Columbians will see significantly higher grocery bills in 2023, report says
There's no relief in sight from rising grocery bills in B.C., according a report released Monday.