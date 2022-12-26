LHSC launches real-time emergency department wait times webpage

In order to offer transparency and better support patients, their families and caregivers, LHSC has launched a new real-time webpage that lists the approximate wait times for the emergency departments at London’s hospitals.

According to a press release from the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), a new webpage has been launched to support individuals seeking care at the emergency departments at Victoria Hospital, University Hospital and Children’s Hospital.

The new webpage provides real-time estimates an individual may have to wait in order to see a physician from the time they are accessed by a triage nurse until they are seen by a doctor.

For example, at the time of publication, the wait times for University Hospital and Victoria Hospital is 3.75 hours and 4 hours respectively.

A separate wait times webpage was also created for Children’s Hospital.

“The new webpages are a welcome addition to our emergency department toolbox, and I am pleased we were able to launch it in a very short time. We understand it’s not the sole solution to the wait times issues we and other hospitals face right now but it will give us valuable insight into how we can improve,” said Jackie Schleifer Taylor, president and CEO in the release.

According to LHSC, the purpose of the new webpages is to give potential patients and their families, the community, caregivers and referring agencies valuable information that can help them or their patient prepare for their hospital visit.

Knowing the estimated wait time LHSC said will help patients and caregivers know what medications to bring, whether to bring a phone charger, personal health and hygiene supplies, and whether or not to make arrangments at school, or with employers or daycares.

Over the coming weeks, the webpages will also include information that explains how LHSC prioritizes emergency health issues, which will in turn help the public understand why they may be taking longer than usual to be seen by a physician.

“We are continuously finding ways to be open and transparent with the public about how LHSC delivers healthcare,” added Schleifer Taylor.