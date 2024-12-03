LHSC highlights number of serious seasonal injuries ahead of the holiday season

As we head into the heart of the holiday season, experts at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are cautioning the public in order to help prevent serious injuries.

Injury Prevention Specialist with the Trauma Program at LHSC Jennifer Britton said they are highlighting serious multi-system injuries, both for adults and pediatrics.

“That could be a serious head injury with multiple bone fractures, serious bleeding injuries, a real gamut,” said Britton.

According to LHSC, the leading cause of injury at their hospitals are motor vehicle crashes, followed by falls.

“With our winter conditions, making sure we fully clear our sidewalks and driveways where appropriate, footwear to prevent those slips and falls,” continued Britton. “As we're thinking about the holiday season and getting decorated, we think about ladder safety as ladders make up a large component of our serious injuries, so those falls from heights.”

When it comes to children, Britton said it’s important to think about snow safety.

“[Kids] are probably going to get out on their toboggans here now, so a big thing is our head injuries with that. So we do need to wear helmets when we go tobogganing. And make sure it's an appropriate tobogganing space with decreasing that risk of collision into whether it be cars or trees,” explained Britton.

And lastly, when it comes to the holidays, Britton said something that might be overlooked this time of year is button battery injury prevention, “So for children, we want to keep those button batteries out of reach and make sure for their toys and decoration that the battery compartments are very secure.”