LHSC gives first community update after major restructuring
London Health Sciences Centre has held its first community update meeting following a major restructuring.
“Our aim is to foster a spirit of transparency and accountability,” said Supervisor and Interim CEO, David Musyj.
He said the process of establishing a new board continues, stressing that it took a longtime for the hospital group to get into the situation it's in and it will take time to make things right.
More than 100 leadership team members have been released, re-assigned or have resigned as LHSC grapples with a $150-million deficit.
Musyi also addressed capacity issues the hospital is now facing. He said steps are being taken to discharge patients faster, but still ensuring their safety.
After an internal email surfaced on social media saying some surgeries may be cancelled, he said so far, this has not happened and said the public would be updated if anything changes.
