Let’s cheers to that: London, Ont. distillery claims top prize at Canadian Whisky Awards

    London, Ont.'s Paradigm Spirits won Whiskey of the Year at the Canadian Whisky Awards in January 2024 for its 2022 Heritage Collection blend. (Source: Canadian Whisky Awards) London, Ont.'s Paradigm Spirits won Whiskey of the Year at the Canadian Whisky Awards in January 2024 for its 2022 Heritage Collection blend. (Source: Canadian Whisky Awards)
    A locally made spirit has been crowned Whisky of the Year at the Canadian Whisky Awards.

    Paradigm Spirits Company, a young distillery based in London, was recently given the award for its 2022 Heritage Collection whisky.

    According to the Canadian Whisky Awards website, the blend is made from 100 per cent Canadian corn, and spent 19 years aging in American oak barrels. The blend also features a touch of Oloroso sherry.

    “This is remarkable whisky,” said Davin de Kergommeaux, chair of the judging panel and author of ‘Canadian Whisky: The Essential Portable Expert.’ “Long maturation in oak imbues it with sublime complexity and elegance, while meticulous blending animates its fresh, fruity top notes.”

    The award ceremony took place on Jan. 18 at the Victoria Whisky Festival in British Columbia.

    Ten judges sampled and rated nearly 200 competing whiskies during blind tastings. 

