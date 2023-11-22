LONDON
London

    • 'Let’s celebrate Diwali with the community': London Food Bank receives significant donation

    London Food Bank’s directors Glen Pearson and Jane Roy are seen with members of the Hindu community as they dropped off Diwali food drive donations at the food bank on Nov. 22, 2023 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) London Food Bank’s directors Glen Pearson and Jane Roy are seen with members of the Hindu community as they dropped off Diwali food drive donations at the food bank on Nov. 22, 2023 (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

    The London Food Bank received a significant donation from the Hindu community on Wednesday from a Diwali food drive.

    “People from Indian sub-continent and around the world are migrating here, and population is increasing so we thought, 'Let's celebrate Diwali with the community,'” said Dr. P.C Raju Shah.

    The food was dropped off at the London Food Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

    Organizers said the celebration of light is also about honouring everyone's health and happiness.

    “London is full of all these different cultures, and a lot of people don’t know just how generous these groups are — and especially do it over religious holidays or cultural festivals,” said London Food Bank’s Co-Executive Director, Glen Pearson.

    Multiple organizations from across the city were involved collecting non-perishable items for the food bank.  

