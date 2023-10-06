London

    • Late-night crash sends two people to hospital

    Crews work to clean up after a crash on Oct. 5, 2023. (Source: London fire) Crews work to clean up after a crash on Oct. 5, 2023. (Source: London fire)

    Two people had to be extricated from vehicles after a late night crash in London.

    It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road.

    According to London fire, one person was extricated from each vehicle.

    Police told CTV News injuries are considered non-life-threatening and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

