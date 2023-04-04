Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation

It appears the ownership of one of Ontario’s most famous beaches is changing hands.

In a tersely worded news release Tuesday morning, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) said its received the Sauble Beach land claim decision “which is not in favour of the town’s position on the matter.”

Since 1995, The Saugeen First Nation has laid claim to a 2.5 kilometre stretch of Sauble Beach’s shoreline stretching from Main Street north to 6th street, encompassing the most used and popular section of Sauble Beach waterfront.

The Town of South of Bruce Peninsula claims it owns that stretch of waterfront that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

A 2014 mediated settlement between the town and First Nation that would have seen Saugeen First Nation take ownership, fell through, leading to a court case that started in November 2021.

Testimony lasted until May 2022, when the judge in the case reserved her decision.

According to the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, that decision came out Tuesday in favour of the Saugeen First Nations claim to the valuable stretch of beachfront.

Calls for comment to the town of South Bruce Peninsula and Saugeen First Nation have not yet been returned.

In the past, Saugeen First Nation has said if it were to win the land dispute, public access to Sauble Beach’s waterfront would continue and beach goers would not notice many changes.

In today’s news release SBP Mayor Garry Michi said, “This is a complex issue that requires time to formalize a position. Council understands how important this issue is to the town and thanks all residents in advance for their patience.”

This is a developing story.