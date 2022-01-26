Lambton County, Ont. victim IDed in alleged double homicide

OPP have identified the person found deceased in in Lambton County, a death under investigation in connection with another homicide in Sarnia.

The remains were found the afternoon Dec. 28, 2021 at a property on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township after police responded to a call about a supicious person.

The deceased has now been identified as 18-year-old Jelani Byer-Coates of Ajax.

On the same day a second body, later identified as 31-year-old Lance Richardson of Mississauga, was found deceased in a home on Watson Street in Sarnia.

Matthew Theriault, 42, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of indignity to a body in connection with the deaths.

Police say the investigation continues, with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, Sarnia police, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services all involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.