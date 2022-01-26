Lambton County, Ont. victim IDed in alleged double homicide

An OPP vehicle sits on Crooked Road southeast of Oil Springs, Ont. amid a homicide investigation on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) An OPP vehicle sits on Crooked Road southeast of Oil Springs, Ont. amid a homicide investigation on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories