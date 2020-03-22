LONDON, ON -- Labatt Breweries announced Sunday that they are shifting production from beer to sanitizer.

These shifts will take place it their Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal, and London.

Labatt states they are concerned about their community's health and well-being and are about to begin producing 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

They plan to support food banks of Canada, Front line workers, as well as their partners in the bar and restaurant industry.