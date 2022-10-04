Knitters crafting handmade presents for long-term care workers

With each stitch, Irene Kellins and her crafting cohorts are getting closer to their goal of creating a handmade knitted, quilted, or crocheted present for every long term care worker in Huron County.

“Through the pandemic, everyone had it hard, but I think they had it even harder. Because, they were dealing with people who couldn’t be with their families,” says Kellins, a lifelong knitter who runs Stitches with a Twist, in Blyth, Ont. “They were the families for those people. They need to be recognized for the extra effort they put in.”

Since early August, Huron County’s Crafters for Caregivers have been busy making everything from hats, scarves and mitts, to hair scrunchies and Afghans for Huron County’s 924 long-term care (LTC) workers.

So far, the group of knitters and crocheters have nearly 600 crafted creations made, with another 350 or so to go.

Members of Huron County Crafters for Caregivers handmake crafted and quilted creations for Huron County’s 924 long-term care workers in Blyth, Ont. on Oct. 3, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“Special mention should be made to the Grand Bend Prayer Shawl Society. They made some very large donations. Very much appreciated. And there’s people who just come in with two or three crafted creations in a bag. 10 things in a bag, and just want to donate it,” says Kellins.

Huron County’s Crafters for Caregivers had hoped to have all the presents completed by Thanksgiving, but there are a lot more LTC workers than they anticipated, meaning it may be November or December before their heartfelt gifts of thanks are in the hands of local LTC workers.

“Why did you sign up for this? Because they deserve it,” says Jane Smyth. “They do lots of stuff for us, and don’t always get recognized, so if we can help a little, why not.”

Kellins adds, “It was important to use what we do, knitting, crocheting, crafting, to show people that we were thinking of them. We care about what they do, and we want to make them feel better.”

Three drop-off locations for people wanting to donate their quilted creations, including at Stitches with a Twist and Maple and Moose in Blyth, along with Forever and Beyond in Goderich, Ont.

You can also visit the group’s Facebook page.