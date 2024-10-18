LONDON
London

    • Knights fall to Spirit on home ice, Cowan continues point streak

    London Knights
    Share

    The London Knights were at home on Friday evening in a re-match of the memorial cup final with the Saginaw Spirit.

    Dominating the ice throughout the game, the Spirit were up for the entire game – scoring the first goal, and answering London’s single goal with four more.

    London’s single goal in the second extended Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan's point streak to 40 games straight.

    The final score was a 5-1 victory for the Spirit - the Knights will look to get back in the win column on Sunday at home against Erie.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News