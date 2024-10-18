Knights fall to Spirit on home ice, Cowan continues point streak

The London Knights were at home on Friday evening in a re-match of the memorial cup final with the Saginaw Spirit.

Dominating the ice throughout the game, the Spirit were up for the entire game – scoring the first goal, and answering London’s single goal with four more.

London’s single goal in the second extended Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan's point streak to 40 games straight.

The final score was a 5-1 victory for the Spirit - the Knights will look to get back in the win column on Sunday at home against Erie.