Knights defeat Frontenacs 5-0, Cowan ties longest recorded point streak in team’s history

It was an easy victory for the London Knights on Friday, but what made the game one to remember was Easton Cowan extending a 25-game point streak, and tying a Knights’ record.

The London Knights took on the Frontenacs in Kingston on Friday night, and consolidated a victory of 5-0.

Easton Cowan, a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, increased his point streak to 25 games, and extended his record for the second longest point streak in team history since 1997/1998.

The Knights go on to play the Ottawa 67s Saturday afternoon at TD Place.

The puck drops at 3 p.m.