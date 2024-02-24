Knights defeat Frontenacs 5-0, Cowan ties longest recorded point streak in team’s history
It was an easy victory for the London Knights on Friday, but what made the game one to remember was Easton Cowan extending a 25-game point streak, and tying a Knights’ record.
The London Knights took on the Frontenacs in Kingston on Friday night, and consolidated a victory of 5-0.
Easton Cowan, a first-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, increased his point streak to 25 games, and extended his record for the second longest point streak in team history since 1997/1998.
The Knights go on to play the Ottawa 67s Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
The puck drops at 3 p.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, aide says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
Ahead of South Carolina primary, Trump says he strongly supports IVF after Alabama court ruling
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he would “strongly support the availability of IVF" and called on lawmakers in Alabama to preserve access to the treatment that has become a new flashpoint in the 2024 presidential election.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st U.S. federal hate crime trial over gender identity
A South Carolina man was found guilty Friday of killing a Black transgender woman after the exposure of their secret sexual relationship in the nation’s first federal trial over a hate crime based on gender identity.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Hundreds attend funeral mass for the woman killed during a celebration of Chiefs' Super Bowl win
Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass Saturday for a Kansas City-area DJ who was killed when she was shot during a celebration of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.
Kitchener
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
Windsor
Fire crews tackle blaze at vacant home on Windsor Avenue Friday night
A structure fire on Windsor Avenue kept fire crews busy late Friday night.
$1,000 worth of tools stolen during break and enter
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after an unknown suspect(s) broke into a homeowner’s garage and stole $1,000 worth of tools earlier in the week.
Windsorites warming up for Coldest Night of the Year
For the fifth year, 12-year-old Brooke Renaud is leading a group of Windsor kids in fundraising efforts for the annual ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ drive.
Barrie
Structure fire in Chatsworth closes part of Highway 10
A reported structure fire in Chatsworth Township closed part of Highway 10 Friday.
Simcoe County skaters win big at National Championship
Skaters Siyul (Bella) Back and Gavin Mahoney clinched the Canadian Novice Pairs Champions title at Thursday's competition.
Northern Ontario
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Ottawa
Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Saturday after deep freeze
A stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Saturday after a deep freeze overnight.
Bungalow in rural east Ottawa significantly damaged by fire
A family home in rural east Ottawa was significantly damaged by a fire late Friday night.
OPP seek to identify distraction theft suspects in Russell, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning shoppers of the risk of distraction thefts, with a video of a particular incident in Russell, Ont. showing how quickly it can happen.
Toronto
Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
'Elevated risk of re-offending': Peel police issue alert about suspect released from custody
A suspect who police say is at an “elevated risk of re-offending” has been released from custody and is now living in Mississauga.
Montreal
Wait times for an ambulance in Quebec 'unacceptable,' says health minister
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said an action plan is coming as ambulances continue to be unable to respond to the vast majority of urgent 911 calls.
Man struck and killed by Quebec provincial police squad car, watchdog investigating
The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) has opened an investigation into an intervention by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in connection with the death of a person hit by a police patrol car on Saturday morning in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.
Public service workers ask for a conciliator in its negotiations with Quebec
The Quebec public service workers union (Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec - SPGQ), which represents 24,000 employees, is asking for the intervention of a conciliator in the negotiations surrounding the renewal of its members' collective agreement.
Atlantic
Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
Much of Nova Scotia was under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, leading to many businesses and services closing in preparation.
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
Maritime musician Matt Minglewood brings fans on a journey 'Thru the Years'
Maritime musician Matt Minglewood is taking fans on a walk down memory lane with his new tour.
Winnipeg
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
Calgary
1 man in hospital after Friday night drive-by shooting in southwest Calgary
A drive-by shooting took place in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday night, sending one man to hospital.
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made and even harder choices to come.
Country star Corb Lund criticizes Alberta minister over coal application support
An Alberta country music star is criticizing the province's energy minister for advising its energy regulator to accept initial applications for a coal mine project in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta.
Edmonton
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Matt Boldy's two-goal performance lifts Wild over Oilers 4-2
The Minnesota Wild weathered the Edmonton Oilers' third period onslaught on Friday.
Vancouver
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.
Crews find Vancouver Island woman's truck, but she remains missing
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island have located a missing woman's truck, but she remains unaccounted for, local Mounties said in an update Friday.
Surrey's Arshdeep Bains relishing call up to Vancouver Canucks
Arshdeep Bains sums up his promotion from playing on the Vancouver Canucks' American Hockey League affiliate to featuring on the NHL club's second line as "pretty special."