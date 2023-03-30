Knife seized after threats at a bus stop in London

A knife has been seized as part of a threats investigation in downtown London on Wednesday.

Around 12:20 p.m., police say a man was standing in a bus shelter in the area of Dundas and Adelaide streets when a man he didn’t know entered the bus shelter.

According to police, the suspect showed a knife and uttered threats towards the victim.

The victim left the bus shelter and went right to London police headquarters to report the incident — the suspect was found and arrested by officers.

A 34-year-old London man is charged with uttering threats/death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.