    • Kitchener man charged in Huron County overdose death

    A Kitchener man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to an overdose death in Central Huron.

    On Sept. 13, 2023, Huron OPP were called to a home in the municipality where a 19-year-old man was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

    An investigation by several OPP units and the coroner’s office of Ontario, revealed the man had died of an opioid overdose.

    On Wednesday, OPP charged a 23-year-old man with manslaughter as well as drug trafficking and possession charges.

    The accused is to appear in Goderich court on Thursday.

